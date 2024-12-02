- Canterbury has entered a Lotto winning streak with three winners in four days, totalling $3.5 million.
- An Ashburton man won $1.5m in Lotto NZ’s Strike “Must Be Won” draw.
- A Christchurch woman won $1m with Lotto First Division on Saturday.
Canterbury is on a Lotto streak with three lucky winners in the last four days taking home a combined $3.5 million.
The biggest win of the trio went to an Ashburton man who on Saturday night became the first ever person to win the $1.5m jackpot in Lotto NZ’s Strike ‘Must Be Won’ draw.
The man, who did not to be named, said he was “walking around in a daze” after he found out he’d won from a bonus ticket he had won the draw before.
“It flashed up with First Division winner – but I didn’t know how much I’d won,” he said.