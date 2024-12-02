The store owner took the man into the office before sharing the news with him.

“He said, ‘you’d better come with me‘ and when we were in the office, he handed me a slip of paper and said, ‘there you go – you’ve just won $1.5m’,” the man said.

The man said he was “gobsmacked”.

“I just stared at it and then I’m sure a few choice words slipped out,” he said.

The man said as much as it’s life-changing, he will continue on as normal until he has decided what he will do with the cash.

On the other side of the Rakaia River, a Christchurch woman also had a weekend to remember after winning $1m with Lotto First Division on Saturday night.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, claimed her prize on Sunday after checking her ticket at home that morning with her daughter.

“I pulled up the results on MyLotto and checked off the numbers one by one. When I saw all six, I couldn’t believe it, it didn’t feel real,” she said.

“I had to get my daughter to check it for me to make sure it was correct.”

The woman was looking forward to telling her other children later that day and said the win was going to benefit them all.

“What an amazing time to win – right before Christmas – it’s going to be extra special this year,” she said.

The two sizeable wins rounded off a big week of Lotto across Canterbury.

Three days earlier, another lucky player from Christchurch scored $1m with Lotto First Division after buying their ticket for the Wednesday night draw at New Brighton Lotto & Discounter.



