Canterbury hospitality recognised in awards ceremony

Canterbury hospitality has been recognised in an awards ceremony this week. Photo / 123rf

A raft of businesses have been acknowledged for their efforts in the Canterbury Hospitality Awards last night.

The ceremony, presented by the Restaurant Association of New Zealand and lead partners Trents Wholesale and RA Lexis ComplyHub, was held at Addington Raceway and Events Centre.

Cellar Door picks up four awards including outstanding new venue and supreme establishment of the year.

Popular local street food eatery Smokey T's picked up the people's choice award.

Owner Tristan Anderson was also awarded the outstanding local hero prize for his dedication to the local hospitality scene and going above and beyond for the community.

The local hero award is one of three new categories introduced this year in recognition for the people and businesses that have stepped up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Winning the award for outstanding innovation are the developers of Riverside Market, Kris Inglis, Mike Percasky and Richard Peebles.

Tenants at Riverside Market and Riverside Retail Lanes in the central city were offered rent relief across March, April and May.

Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois said: "The hard-working Christchurch hospitality industry deserve recognition more than most. They have been at the forefront of the redesign of the city and to have Covid -19 hit them just as they were finding their stride is a testament to their incredible creativity and resilience.

"It has never been more important for diners to get out and try the fantastic array of local

dining spots so we hope these awards inspire Cantabrians to support their locals," she said.

The full list of winners:

Meadow Fresh Outstanding Barista

Fumihiko Takai, Espresso Studio by Fushoken

Coca Cola Amatil Outstanding Bartender

Charles Guillotine Gillet, The Last Word

Ara Institute of Canterbury Emerging Front of House

William Chase, INATI

Tevalis Outstanding Front of House Team

Twenty Seven Steps

posBoss Outstanding Maitre'd

Amy Harrison-Wright, Ma Maison Akaroa

Southern Hospitality Emerging Chef

Jimmy Whitefield, The Monday Room

Service Foods Outstanding Chef

Simon Levy, INATI

McCarthy Design Outstanding Street Food/Casual Dining

Smokey T's

Bidfood Outstanding Café

Child Sister

The Wine Writer Outstanding Wine & Beverage List

Alfred

Negociants Outstanding Wine Experience

Cellar Door

Coca Cola Amatil Outstanding Bar

O.G.B Bar & Cocktail Bar

Menulog Outstanding New Venue/Establishment

Cellar Door

American Express Outstanding Central City Establishment

The Craft Embassy

Nova Energy Outstanding Regional Establishment

Black Estate

OneMusic Outstanding Ambience & Design

Cellar Door

Eftpos NZ Outstanding Ethnic Cuisine

Khmer Angkor

Red & White Cellar Outstanding Restaurant

5th Street

Addington Raceway Outstanding Sales Rep

Brad Nolan, Red & White Cellar

NZI Insurance Outstanding Supplier

Cultivate

Greystone Wines Outstanding Caterer

The Bespoke Chef

Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding People's Choice

Smokey T's

Trents Supreme Breakthrough Talent

Jimmy Whitefield, The Monday Room

Trents Supreme Crew Member

Charles Guillotine Gillet, The Last Word

Trents Supreme Establishment

Cellar Door

Trents Supreme Supplier

The Bespoke Chef

Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding Innovation

Riverside Market owners Kris Inglis, Mike Percasky and Richard Peebles

Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding Community Spirit

The Vagabond Chefs

Nova Energy Outstanding Local Hospo Hero

Tristin Anderson, Smokey T's