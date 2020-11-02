Canterbury hospitality recognised in awards ceremony

A raft of businesses have been acknowledged for their efforts in the Canterbury Hospitality Awards last night.
The ceremony, presented by the Restaurant Association of New Zealand and lead partners Trents Wholesale and RA Lexis ComplyHub, was held at Addington Raceway and Events Centre.
Cellar Door picks up four awards including outstanding new venue and supreme establishment of the year.
Popular local street food eatery Smokey T's picked up the people's choice award.
Owner Tristan Anderson was also awarded the outstanding local hero prize for his dedication to the local hospitality scene and going above and beyond for the community.
The local hero award is one of three new categories introduced this year in recognition for the people and businesses that have stepped up during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Winning the award for outstanding innovation are the developers of Riverside Market, Kris Inglis, Mike Percasky and Richard Peebles.
Tenants at Riverside Market and Riverside Retail Lanes in the central city were offered rent relief across March, April and May.
Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois said: "The hard-working Christchurch hospitality industry deserve recognition more than most. They have been at the forefront of the redesign of the city and to have Covid -19 hit them just as they were finding their stride is a testament to their incredible creativity and resilience.
"It has never been more important for diners to get out and try the fantastic array of local
dining spots so we hope these awards inspire Cantabrians to support their locals," she said.
The full list of winners:
Meadow Fresh Outstanding Barista
Fumihiko Takai, Espresso Studio by Fushoken
Coca Cola Amatil Outstanding Bartender
Charles Guillotine Gillet, The Last Word
Ara Institute of Canterbury Emerging Front of House
William Chase, INATI
Tevalis Outstanding Front of House Team
Twenty Seven Steps
posBoss Outstanding Maitre'd
Amy Harrison-Wright, Ma Maison Akaroa
Southern Hospitality Emerging Chef
Jimmy Whitefield, The Monday Room
Service Foods Outstanding Chef
Simon Levy, INATI
McCarthy Design Outstanding Street Food/Casual Dining
Smokey T's
Bidfood Outstanding Café
Child Sister
The Wine Writer Outstanding Wine & Beverage List
Alfred
Negociants Outstanding Wine Experience
Cellar Door
Coca Cola Amatil Outstanding Bar
O.G.B Bar & Cocktail Bar
Menulog Outstanding New Venue/Establishment
Cellar Door
American Express Outstanding Central City Establishment
The Craft Embassy
Nova Energy Outstanding Regional Establishment
Black Estate
OneMusic Outstanding Ambience & Design
Cellar Door
Eftpos NZ Outstanding Ethnic Cuisine
Khmer Angkor
Red & White Cellar Outstanding Restaurant
5th Street
Addington Raceway Outstanding Sales Rep
Brad Nolan, Red & White Cellar
NZI Insurance Outstanding Supplier
Cultivate
Greystone Wines Outstanding Caterer
The Bespoke Chef
Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding People's Choice
Smokey T's
Trents Supreme Breakthrough Talent
Jimmy Whitefield, The Monday Room
Trents Supreme Crew Member
Charles Guillotine Gillet, The Last Word
Trents Supreme Establishment
Cellar Door
Trents Supreme Supplier
The Bespoke Chef
Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding Innovation
Riverside Market owners Kris Inglis, Mike Percasky and Richard Peebles
Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding Community Spirit
The Vagabond Chefs
Nova Energy Outstanding Local Hospo Hero
Tristin Anderson, Smokey T's