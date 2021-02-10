Canterbury farmer fined $17,500 after inspection finds 20 emaciated sheep

Failing to comply with health regulations for stock can result in fines. Photo / File

A lifestyle farmer has been fined $17,500 for the reckless ill-treatment of his sheep, failing to provide them with proper feed, and not treating them for parasites.

Donald Charles Pelvin, 67, was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court today

on three animal welfare charges brought by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Animal Welfare Inspectors visited Pelvin's property, a 12.5-acre lifestyle block at Pleasant Point, in 2019 following a complaint from a member of the public.

At the time of the inspection, Pelvin was responsible for 75 sheep and 27 lambs.

"As a result of the lengthy and combined effects of minimal feed and heavy parasite burden the inspection identified 20 emaciated sheep along with six dead in and around the water race. Another sheep was found tangled in fencing wire.

"Thirteen of the twenty sheep required euthanasia to end their suffering. The other seven were able to be managed in order to save their imminent lambs," said MPI national animal welfare and NAIT compliance manager Gray Harrison.

"These animals were Mr Pelvin's responsibility and he failed them.

"Mr Pelvin did not give them the feed and veterinary treatment they needed and as a result they suffered unnecessary pain and distress."