Canterbury earthquake anniversary to be live streamed across the world

The 10th anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake that toppled much of the city in 2011 will be live-streamed around the world.

The national memorial service will be held at Oi Manawa – The Canterbury National Earthquake Memorial from 12.30pm on February 22.

Christchurch City Council civic and international relations manager Matt Nichols said many people will be unable to attend because of Covid-19 but they can join events from a distance now, via live streaming.

"We want people, no matter where they are in the world, to feel part of the commemorations.

"We are mindful that the Covid-19 pandemic means that many people who would normally travel to Christchurch for the 10th anniversary of the earthquake will be unable to do so."

The council has worked closely with the Quake Families Trust on the programme for the service.

On February 28, Bic Runga will be the headline performer at Ōtautahi Together – a free music concert on the Archery Lawn of the Botanic Gardens.

"The concert will conclude the commemorations and will be a chance for us to reflect on our journey over the past 10 years and our kotahiyanga [togetherness] as we look to our future."