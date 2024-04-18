Economists warn of a tough 12 months ahead, Judith Collins takes our space sector to Europe and a juror gets excused from Donald Trump’s trial in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A 15-year-old has admitted the manslaughter of a woman killed in a crash in rural Canterbury.

Sandra Loveday, 60, died after the two-car crash on Old West Coast Rd, West Melton on August 7 last year.

A teenager was also critically injured.

On Friday, the 15-year-old boy appeared in the High Court at Christchurch before Justice Melanie Harland.

Sandra Loveday, 60, of Christchurch was killed in a car crash in West Melton, Canterbury.

The teen pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Justice Harland continued interim name suppression, and an interim order suppressing the summary of facts. No conviction has been entered.

Loveday was a senior legal executive at Canterbury Legal.

Sandra Loveday was killed in the crash and a teenage boy was critically injured. Photo / George Heard

The company announced her death on its website.

“Sandra’s presence within our small team was invaluable, and her professionalism and warmth left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of working alongside her,” a statement read.

“Her loss has left us deeply shocked and saddened, and we are navigating this together. Our thoughts are with Sandra’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Canterbury police rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper had earlier told the Herald it was the 14th road fatality on the district’s rural roads since January 2023.

He called the toll “horrendous”.

“The amount of trauma it’s caused families in rural Canterbury, they’re suffering,” Cooper said.

“Crashes like this one are all preventable. It’s an annual message, but drivers need to take the act of driving seriously.”

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.