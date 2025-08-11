Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Can’t see the sheep for the trees: 10 years, 100,000 hectares and $900m of foreign forestry conversions - mapped.

By & Nyree Tomkins
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Sheep in a forest of pine trees. Illustration / AI generated.

Sheep in a forest of pine trees. Illustration / AI generated.

Over the past decade, powerful overseas investors have spent nearly a billion dollars buying tracts of Kiwi farmland for forestry. Find the land in the interactive map below by Herald Data Editor Chris Knox.

Overseas forestry companies have spent nearly a billion dollars buying more than 100,000 hectares of New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save