Over the past decade, powerful overseas investors have spent nearly a billion dollars buying tracts of Kiwi farmland for forestry. Find the land in the interactive map below by Herald Data Editor Chris Knox.
Overseas forestry companies have spent nearly a billion dollars buying more than 100,000 hectares of NewZealand farmland over a decade.
If the farmland was placed side-by-side it would be larger than the combined urban cores of Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.
Explore our map below to see the locations of the land around Aotearoa.
Purchases of entire farms by overseas investors require government approval. The Herald used the information released with these government decisions to map the land.
Overseas purchases make up about a third of the total conversions of farms to forestry - the other two-thirds were converted by Kiwis.
During the last decade only seven farm-to-forestry applications made to the Overseas Investment Office (OIO) were declined. In these seven cases, Ministers were not convinced there was enough benefit to New Zealand.
In the same period of time, foreign forestry investors have spent at least $897 million on farmland in Aotearoa, and probably much more: the value of 20 large purchases has not been disclosed.
Nearly 23,000ha of the land was bought within the last four years by a single overseas investor, with a disclosed sale price of $219.6 million. That investor was Ingka Investments Forest Assets NZ, owned by Ingka Group, the largest franchisee of IKEA stores.
Dr Steve Urlich, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Management at Lincoln University, said the Government tightened the national rules around slash removal in 2023 but is now proposing to relax them with changes to the National Environmental Standards for Commercial Forestry.
In May, Federated Farmers launched its “Save Our Sheep” (SOS) campaign, calling for urgent action to support New Zealand’s sheep industry.
Forestry advocates point to the economic benefits of forestry and wood processing, including $6 billion in export value and 40,000 jobs. Forestry is New Zealand’s fifth largest export earner according to the New Zealand Forest Owners Association (NZFOA).