Inside story: The bitter battle to curb ETS-driven forestry conversions of land

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

The Government's farm-to-forest ban is likely to pass, reshaping rural New Zealand. Composite photo / Paul Slater, NZME

Farmers look set to get their way if, as expected, the Government’s “farm-to-forest” ban becomes law later this year.

The farming lobby has long blamed the growth of forestry for the decline in pastoral farming, but the forest sector maintains its claims have been exaggerated.

The bill, if passed, will:

