Opinion

Forestry report: Export log prices provide winter relief – Marcus Musson

Marcus Musson
By
Director of Forest 360·The Country·
5 mins to read

Log export prices have generally been flat from May at around $115/cu m for A grade. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Log export prices have generally been flat from May at around $115/cu m for A grade. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Marcus Musson
Opinion by Marcus Musson
Director of Forest 360
Learn more
  • June featured the highest export log prices for winter’s start since 2021, at $115/cu m.
  • China’s in-market log inventories dropped by 150,000cu m but port uplift also decreased.
  • Federated Farmers has launched a “Save our Sheep” campaign.

Winter; it’s not the favoured season in the forestry calendar – good for planting trees but just plain awful if you’re converting trees into logs.

Having said that, June has given us the highest export log prices for the first month of winter since 2021, with prices generally flat from

Save

