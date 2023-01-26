January 26 2023 | Logs continue to collect on Waikanae beach, Gisborne. Video / Chanelle Louise Rogers

Community leaders and industry experts have called the tragic death of the 12 to 14-year-old boy on a Gisborne beach after he was struck by a log a “wake-up call” on forestry slash.

The boy was at the beach with a family member as a sizeable swell was bringing strong surges of water on to the beach on Wednesday night. A witness told the Gisborne Herald the boy was climbing and standing on the floating log in the shallows. He was seen to fall from it and was struck by the log.

The boy was pulled from the water by people on the beach and attempts were made to revive him.

Debris from the recent passage of ex-tropical cyclone Hale continues to wash up on Gisborne city beaches. The remains of some big trees are embedded in the sand in the water along the city foreshore.

Chief Executive of the Environmental Defence Society Gary Taylor claimed inappropriate tree operations on the East Coast are causing recurring problems.

“It has led to large impacts on public and private property,” Taylor said.

“Including the destruction of homes, the undermining of people’s livelihoods through the destruction of farms and fences and the like, and now tragically it appears to have led to a death. It’s time it stopped.”

He said there is an urgent need to clear the debris and slash from the upper catchments and move it to a safer place or remove it completely through processes like chipping.

“This is a wake-up call for the way we harvest exotic forests everywhere in New Zealand,” Taylor said

“There’s an urgent need to revisit the national environmental standards for plantation forestry. Because it’s not working.”

Chief Executive of the Environmental Defence Society Gary Taylor said inappropriate tree operations on the East Coast are a recurring problem. Photo / Supplied

Taylor referred to other events of major debris and slash issues recently, including ones in Nelson and Coromandel Peninsula to show that this isn’t just an issue in Tairawhiti, but nationwide.

He said he supported the call by the local Tairaiwhiti community through the petition for a proper science-based inquiry into the issue with an independent party third party.

“We can’t rely on the forest sector to sit down with the local community and try and work it out because they’re the problem,” Taylor said.

Manu Caddie, who helped pioneer the petition to the Gisborne District Council for the inquiry, said discussions need to be had about forcing forestry companies in the region to remove the slash that they create.

“This case demonstrates it’s big logs that are making their way into the environment and that needs to stop,” Caddie said.

He said he wanted to see some warning signs around the beaches to remind people and the dangers of swimming around obstacles.

“In this case, it sounds like the family were visiting from out of town,” Caddie said. “So they may not be aware of the situation in terms of how risky it is and perhaps locals wouldn’t take the same risks.”

He also concurred with Taylor’s comments the council needs to regulate the activity that happens on steep erosion-prone land, which approximately 80 per cent of the Tarawhiti region sits on.

“We need to stop harvesting trees and allowing pasture on the majority of land in our region, but that’s the thing our region relies on.”

Manu Caddie said he wanted to see some warning signs around the beaches to remind people and the dangers of swimming around obstacles. Photo / Supplied

In the short term, a few options discussed at a local council hearing yesterday included requiring companies to clean up their sites and keep off the land to prevent it from getting into waterways.

A spokesperson from Eastland Wood Council said they were saddened to hear the news of the death and they stand ready to be part of any inquiries and will work with authorities to support whānau where possible.

“We encourage people to stay clear while we undertake this clean-up work as quickly and as safely as possible.

“The industry is continuing to contribute resources to the clean-up, such as machinery and personnel, to assist with efforts.”

Forestry Minister Stuart Nash said he offered his condolences to the family and community but was unable to comment on the specifics of the situation after it had been referred to the coroner.

On the issue of slash, Nash said forestry companies in the region have been proactively putting in place additional measures since the 2018 event to reduce future impacts of heavy rain events.

Nash said the ability for these severe weather events to cause this level of damage is due to the region having an inherently greater erosion risk than other regions in New Zealand.

He said the use of trees (exotic and indigenous) to stabilise soil and manage erosion is proven to be the most appropriate approach.

“The Government is supporting Gisborne Regional Council to mitigate and understand the risks to the environment and economy through the NZ forestry service and Ministry,” Nash said

Forestry Minister Stuart Nash claimed forestry companies in the region have been proactively putting in place additional measures since the 2018 event to reduce future impacts of heavy rain events. Photo / File

These included reviewing regulatory controls to manage forestry activities, to ensure they remain fit for purpose.

“The Year One review of the National Environmental Standards (NES-PF) identified amendments to the provisions on slash, sediment, and erosion to improve environmental outcomes based on scientific evidence,” Nash said.

He also said there was potential for alignment of the regulatory framework New Zealand’s response to climate change, including Resource Management Reforms’ (National Planning Framework and Regional Spatial Strategies) provisions for climate adaptation, managed retreat, and retirement.

In 2020, MPI completed a year one review of the National Environmental Standards for Plantation Forestry (NES-PF).

“Based on the evidence, the review identified where changes to the standards will improve environmental outcomes, including in relation to plantation forestry slash and erosion management,” Nash said.

“I am, however, open to an independent inquiry into land management practices on highly erodible soils in the Tairāwhiti district.”

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said she is “absolutely devastated” and the council will investigate the origin of woody debris in the region, which continues to litter Waikanae Beach, where last night’s tragedy took place.

“I feel heartbroken for this whānau and can’t begin to understand their unimaginable loss. On behalf of the community and as the Mayor I send our sincere aroha to the whānau of this little boy. I will reach out to offer any support to the whānau that I can give,” she said.

Stoltz said the council will also continue its own investigation and supports calls for an independent inquiry into future land use in Tairāwhiti.

Clean-up contractors have been working since Monday to remove driftwood debris that has built up on the beach.

- Additional reporting: Gisborne Herald