Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Candice Riley: Fina decision should be applauded, not maligned

3 minutes to read
Transgender University of Pennsylvania athlete Lia Thomas prepares for the 500m freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. Photo / AP, File

Transgender University of Pennsylvania athlete Lia Thomas prepares for the 500m freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. Photo / AP, File

NZ Herald
By Candice Riley

OPINION

Shane Te Pou (NZ Herald, June 23) reveals himself as another man advocating to undermine fair competition and safety for female athletes under the guise of "inclusion".

Worse, he claims ignorance as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.