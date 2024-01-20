Cherie Coker says there's only one thing she wants to do: Create more beautiful memories for her two children, aged 10 and 14. Photo / Denise Piper

Like many mothers, Cherie Coker’s life used to be pretty busy running around after her two children: 14-year-old Ayla and 10-year-old Lachlan.

But all that changed in November 2021 when she was diagnosed with cancer and given just months to live.

The diagnosis was quite a shock for the then 45-year-old, who had been feeling pain and discomfort for more than a month.

“I was surprised because I had a CT scan but didn’t hear anything back, so I thought everything was okay.

“After about a month, the pain was so bad I ended up in the Emergency Department and they gave me the diagnosis there - somehow it had slipped.”

Coker was diagnosed with metastatic pancreaticobiliary adenocarcinoma - cancer in her pancreas which had spread to her liver, kidneys and spleen.

Given just months to live, she started chemotherapy, which gave her acute body pains and left her too unwell to continue her job as a medical administrator.

While the treatment was unable to shrink her tumours, it kept them at bay, until just over six months ago when the cancer spread to her lungs.

A second chemotherapy drug was tried but did not work either, Coker said.

Determined to keep up the fight for her two children, she took part in a research trial, sending a liver biopsy to the US where it was found she had a gene mutation.

She was prescribed a targeted drug, Pemigatinib, which was 60 per cent successful in patients with similar cancer.

The only problem is, Pemigatinib is not publicly funded by Pharmac and would cost Coker around $7200 a month.

Cherie Coker, pictured with her children Lachlan and Ayla prior to her diagnosis, says her cancer has been hard on the family.

Her oncologist applied to Pharmac for funding specifically for Coker, but it was declined.

“I feel let down by Pharmac. I’ve paid taxes all my life, I’m young, I’ve got two young children,” she said.

Coker is grateful a Givealittle page has been set up by a friend and has already raised enough money for her first month of treatment, which she hopes to start early this week.

But she hoped more could be done to allow her to take the medication for longer, enabling her to spend more time with her children.

“The goal is to spend more time with my babies and make more memories,” she said.

“This is it: There’s no other medication or treatment after this.”

Pharmac has been approached for comment.

