Cancer battle: Auckland girl, 12, raises money for research after dad's incurable diagnosis

Despite the horrible news, the Khalil family remain positive. Photo / Supplied

When a 12-year-old Auckland girl learned her father had been diagnosed with incurable brain cancer she decided to raise money for cancer research and to support her parents and younger brother.

On the day Auckland entered alert level 4 lockdown, Khalid Khalil was rushed to hospital where a CT scan showed he had a growth in his head. Within the next two days, he had emergency open brain surgery.

The Auckland family then learned the father and husband had been diagnosed with an incurable grade 4 glioblastoma.

On the 17th of August Khalid Khalil was rushed to hospital with a possible TIA/Stroke. Photo / Supplied

When Alesha Khalil found out her dad had been diagnosed with grade 4 brain cancer she said she was in tears.

But the 12-year-old decided to take this family tragedy and turn it into an opportunity to raise money for her parents and brain cancer research.

"I wanted to create this Givealittle to raise awareness for people and to help my family because we recently brought a house and I thought this would help us financially," she said.

Despite the news that Khalil does not have much time left, the family of four remain positive.

The 39-year-old believes being negative in his situation will only make things worse.

6-year-old Ayaan is Khalid Khalil's youngest child. Photo / Supplied

"Having my faith and having these three around me is all I've got left.

"When you have been told the news I have been told you have got to stay positive, you can't let this kind of thing put you down or I think you die quicker if you be negative about it," he told the Herald.

So far the Givealittle has raised over $42,000 which Khalil said is amazing.

"I've had my emotions run absolutely wild but I am so proud of what Alesha has achieved," he said.

Alesha Khalil celebrated her 12th birthday by receiving her first vaccination to protect her dad. Photo / Supplied

However, he has reminded his daughter, the money raised is not for him but is for his family and future brain cancer research.

While Alesha is only young, her father said she has been looking into alternative treatments, even emailing doctors in Australia.

"The treatment I am doing is just to prolong my life for whatever I have got left," Khalil said.

Doctors have told Khalil that is not long.

When thinking about this family's future, Khalil it is hard to think of what he may miss out as he has young children.

Just like Khalil, his wife Samreena Bano couldn't be prouder of their daughter, but often worries about a future without her husband.

"It's really emotional, it's really tough but having my family around me gives me hope, he's been very positive and he is the one who holds everyone together.

Khalid Khalil is currently undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments. Photo / Supplied

"Sometimes I feel like I'm going to wake up one and I feel like he has gone without me," she told the Herald.

Khalil said he and his family have been blown away by the support they have received from friends, family and strangers including staff at Auckland Hospital and the Cancer Society.

During the day Khalil's wife cares for him and their young children while also being the school teacher during Auckland's lockdown.

"It takes the pressure off my partner, she has to deal with my moods, my emotions and then the kids, the new house and then having to worry about food on the table," he said.

Alesha who turned 12 over the weekend, made the decision to get her first vaccination, to protect her dad.

While Khalil undergoes chemotherapy and radiotherapy, he can not get his Covid-19 vaccination, but his daughter made her decision for him.

"I got it just so my dad can stay healthy and strong, because he can't get the vaccination I just got it for him so he can be safe around him."

Alesha said her dad is constantly sick and can no longer play with her or Ayaan her 6-year- old brother.

But Alesha still calls her dad an amazing strong man.