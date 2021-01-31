Camping teen girls get unwanted visit from prowler in Dunedin

A man who approached a tent full of teenage girls and asked them for booze is being sought by police. Photo / Supplied

A man who approached a tent full of teenage girls and asked them for booze is being sought by Dunedin police.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said eight 14-year-old girls were camping at a property in Green Island Bush Rd, Blackhead, when they were approached by a man at 3am today.

He asked if they had any alcohol.

An adult came outside and told him to leave, and he ran off into some bushes.

He was described as a Caucasian man, about 5'5 of medium build, and wearing a long brown woollen coat.

He possibly had a dog with him.

Anyone with information should contact police.