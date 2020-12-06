Campgrounds busier than usual for time of year

Oamaru motorcyclist Chris Manson showing off his skills on Lake Benmore in the sun. Photo / NZH

As the warmer weather rolls in, the demand for the Waitaki lakes is beginning to heat up.

The Waitaki District Council has already sold out of season tickets for Falstone Creek, Sailors Cutting and Boat Harbour camping grounds, and casual camping at those grounds between December 20 and January 10 will not be allowed.

Otematata Resident Association chairman Steve Dalley said an increase in visitors was already being noticed, due to a domestic tourism boost.

"There's more caravans around. It's reasonably obvious from driving past than what there usually is at this time of the year," Mr Dalley said.

"There's a lot of talk in the general public about it should be a really busy summer — an increase in local people."

The Waitaki Valley will also be preparing for swarms of people, thanks to its two big community events, the Kurow Races on December 30 and the Kurow Festival Market Day on New Year's Day.

The market day is always a big event on the calendar, and attracted about 6000 people this year.