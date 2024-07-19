“It is extremely disappointing and frustrating. The playground opened in October and has become a popular site for the community,” Waipā District Council community services manager Brad Ward said in December.
“This is a space for tamariki, parents, grandparents and the wider community to play, learn and grow, and it’s really sad to see people have gone out of their way to damage such a valued asset.”
The two most recent incidents have seen a toilet seat broken twice, the sanitary bin ripped off, the facility tagged, toilet paper stuck to the ceiling and a bucket of cement thrown around, including on the drinking fountain.
Previous damage saw the artistic wall wrap ripped off the toilet block, a dozen established plants torn out of the garden and rubbish and plants placed on top of the BBQ.
Since the attacks, the playground BBQ has been turned off to prevent further damage. It will be turned on again when the weather warms up.
Waipā District Council staff asked anyone who saw vandalism occurring to phone police the Police on 111 and, if safe, take photos and pass on identifying details including number plates and a description of those involved.
If the offenders were no longer on site, the information could be passed to police using the 105 number or website.