Local children enjoying the new playground on Terry Came Drive.

A new playground has opened today on Terry Came Drive in Cambridge North.

Waipā District Council’s community services manager Brad Ward said the new playground has a diverse range of equipment including a wheelchair-accessible spinner, a basketball half-court, sheltered barbecue area and fitness equipment for adults.

“The playground is packed full of different play features including swings, a hamster wheel, musical play, an in-ground trampoline, a basket swing, a tunnel and a surrounding concrete path for biking, skating or scootering.”

The playground and amenities were built by a developer Transland Developments 2009 LTD, to complement the new housing development in the area.

“This new asset will benefit our community greatly and welcomes children and families of all ages and abilities to learn, play, and grow together,” Ward said.

“Parents or grandparents can enjoy the fitness equipment while the tamariki play, with multiple picnic tables and seats, plenty of shade, a public toilet and allocated parking.”

Now the playground is open, Waipā District Council will provide ongoing maintenance for the space.





