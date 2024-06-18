Restoration work is under way on the Cambridge Town Clock.

Restoration work is under way on the Cambridge Town Clock.

Waipā District Council received a $200,000 funding boost towards the restoration costs of the historic Cambridge town clock.

The money is a grant from the Lottery Environment and Heritage fund which supports one-off projects that will protect, conserve and promote New Zealand’s natural, cultural and physical heritage.

The council successfully applied for the grant which will contribute to covering the overall cost of $721,000 to restore the clock.

This covers the clock servicing, automation, hands and face refurbishment and restoration of roofing, internal and external surfaces, steelwork, electrical work and rendering.

The refurbishment of the clock started in late January and is on track to be completed by the end of July.

The clock dates back to 1908.

Waipā District Council deputy chief executive Ken Morris said the funding would go a long way toward supporting the cost of the Cambridge Town Clock refurbishment project and reduce the overall cost to ratepayers.

“This is a significant and expensive renewal of an iconic part of Cambridge’s built heritage, so it was great news to be awarded the funding. It will cover over a quarter of the project.”

The Lottery Board had 46 per cent less funding available this year, with $4.5 million to be allocated.

The board received 110 requests, seeking a total of $25.5m.