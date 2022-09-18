Schools in Cambridge are under lockdown as police hunt for a man with a weapon. Photo / Nigel Marple

Schools in Cambridge are under lockdown as police hunt for a man with a weapon. Photo / Nigel Marple

Police have advised schools and early childhood centres in Waikato to go into lockdown as they hunt for man with a weapon.

Cambridge High School has issued a statement saying: "Because of police instructions regarding a local situation, the school has gone into lockdown."

"All students are safe in their classrooms and will remain there until the police give the all clear."

Exams were also cancelled this afternoon, the school's statement said.

"Any students with exams this afternoon need to stay away from the school.

"Parents are requested not to enter the school grounds until the police lift the lockdown.

"We will keep everyone informed with any changes as soon as we can."

A police spokesperson said officers were in attendance on Swayne Rd in Cambridge where a report was received around 10.40am of a male in possession of a weapon.

"Police have asked Cambridge High School and other nearby schools and early childhood centres to keep their students inside while officers attend and work to locate the male."

- More to come