Cambridge man admits attempted murder, assault charges

Ryan Joseph Wenzlick will be sentenced on both charges in Hamilton in February.

A Cambridge man has admitted serious violence charges after an incident in July.

Ryan Joseph Wenzlick today admitted charges of attempted murder and assaulting a person, a woman, he was in a family relationship with when he appeared via audio visual link in the High Court at Hamilton today.

The incident happened in Cambridge on July 30.

Justice Graham Lang convicted Wenzlick on both charges before issuing him a first strike warning, as the attempted murder charge is a qualifying violence offence.

He was remanded in further custody for sentencing on February 16, next year.