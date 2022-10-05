One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash near Cambridge early this morning. Video / Newshub

The Waikato business community is challenging roading bosses to visit the "death trap" section of State Highway 1 near Cambridge which claimed yet another life yesterday.

Since 2000, there have been 29 fatalities on the 19km stretch of road between Cambridge and the intersection of SH1 and SH22.

CEO of the Waikato Chamber of Commerce Don Good has come out saying that Minister of Transport Michael Wood will be responsible if more people die on the road, expressing dismay of Labour's move to can plans to extend the Waikato Expressway between Cambridge and Piarere when they took Government in 2017.

"I'm calling on the Minister of Transport Michael Wood and Waka Kotahi chief executive Nicole Rosie to come to the Waikato and see this stretch of road for themselves – to see what an absolute death trap it is," said Good.

"Wouldn't it be amazing if Minister Wood came out and said, 'We got it wrong. We will start the safety improvements on this northern section in October this year, and we will fund and get the Expressway from Cambridge to Piarere completed with work starting this year as well'."

SH1 near Cambridge was closed for the second time in less than a month following another fatal accident. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

This comes after a fatal accident on the stretch of road yesterday between a van and a truck close to the spot where two people died just a few weeks ago in a crash involving an ambulance.

The spot dubbed as a "death trap" is just 3km on from the end of the new 110km/h Waikato Expressway.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said yesterday that the level of deaths and serious injuries caused by crashes on that road is unacceptable and plans were under way to make safety improvements.

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships David Speirs said that this work is hoped to begin in 2023.

However, Good says the delay in improving the road is unacceptable.

"If the proposal for the Cambridge to Piarere Expressway section had gone ahead as originally planned, many lives would have been saved, bodies never brutally smashed up and families would still have their loved ones," Good said.

Good says statements about safety improvements made by Waka Kotahi after the ambulance crash were a PR spin.

"Waka Kotahi are back pedalling in the face of what they know was the wrong decision. he

Speirs explained that concept designs have been accepted and detailed designs are under way to improve the safety of the stretch of road from the end of the Waikato Expressway through to Fergusson Gully Rd which encompasses yesterday's crash site.

"This has been complex work due to many intersections, accessways and properties. The priority is reducing the risk of head-on crashes and improving intersection safety, including at SH1/Karapiro Rd and Hickey Rd," he said.

Improvements would see a roundabout put in at the intersection of Karāpiro Rd and SH1, 7.9km of flexible median barriers and associated turnaround areas, left-in/left-out designs and improved lighting on some intersections and rumble strips.

Speirs said some land acquisition is required to carry out this work and affected landowners will be spoken to.