Tips on how to stay safe in the water in this file video. Video / NZ Herald

A couple may be key to solving the mystery surrounding the whereabouts of a swimmer seen jumping into the Waikato River in Cambridge yesterday, police say.

A search is taking place this afternoon after a swimmer was seen jumping off the Low Level Bridge on Shakespeare St, near Tirau Rd (State Highway 1), about 5.30pm yesterday.

But it was not known if he made it out of the water, police said in a media statement this afternoon.

Police aren't sure if a man who jumped into Waikato River from Low Level Bridge in Cambridge yesterday made it to safety. Photo / Google Maps

“It’s possible that a couple near the boat ramp may have seen the man come out of the river and police would like to speak to the couple to establish if that is the case.

“If you were witness to this incident or have dash camera footage of the area at the time, please contact police immediately and quote job number P057410928.”

With warm weather across large swathes of the country, it’s been a busy week for rescues in our waterways.

Twenty-two people, including a swimmer dragged by offshore winds 200m out to sea at Kaka Point in Otago, were saved by surf lifeguards last weekend, Surf Life Saving New Zealand chief operations officer Chris Emmett said.

Days earlier 8-year-old Mackay Blaikie’s life was saved when up to 20 heroic rescuers made sure his head was kept inches above rushing water in a dramatic rescue that came after the boy was swept over a waterfall and trapped by rocks beneath a Central Otago river.

Mackay Blaikie, 8, whose life was saved by up to 20 people.

And in Whanganui, beachgoers were this week urged to swim between the flags after several rescues, including four rescues at Kai Iwi Beach and three at Castlecliff.

All were outside the designated swimming areas, Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service patrol supervisor Daniel Comp said.

“It’s a major issue at the moment. People don’t seem to be getting the message. They aren’t swimming between the flags - with blatant disregard for lifeguards’ advice.”

Hiran Joseph was enjoying a swim with his older brother and a close friend at Karioitahi Beach when the waters turned treacherous, his family say.

Three people have drowned in New Zealand this year, including 19-year-old Hiran Joseph, who got into trouble while swimming with his brother and a friend at Karioitahi Beach on Auckland’s West Coast on January 2.

Two men also died on New Year’s Day - a 52-year-old man diving for crayfish at Manuka Beach in North Canterbury and a man snorkelling at Matakatia Bay, north of Auckland.

There were 90 preventable drowning deaths nationally last year, up on the 10-year average of 82, according to Water Safety NZ.

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.