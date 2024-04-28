Stricken boatie winched to safety after vessel capsizes on notorious Manukau bar

GM of Surf Life Saving NZ Northern region Zac Franich gives us his top tips and tricks for staying safe this summer in and around the water. Video / Carson Bluck

Two stricken boaties were plucked to safety after their vessel capsized while crossing the notorious Manukau bar this afternoon.

Just after 2pm, a member of the public contacted Coastguard’s operations centre after spotting a capsized vessel.

Auckland Coastguard Air Patrol and Coastguard Waiuku volunteers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The Coastguard search aircraft arrived at 2.17pm, sending exact location details to Coastguard’s operations centre.

“They stayed on the scene monitoring the situation until the police Eagle helicopter arrived and took the lead on the rescue efforts.

“Thanks to a quick-thinking individual on a jet ski, one person was rescued and brought safely ashore.

“The Westpac Rescue Helicopter joined the effort and managed to winch the other person to safety.”

Auckland Coastguard's aerial patrol aircraft assisted in today's search-and-rescue mission.

Rough conditions made it impossible for volunteers on the rescue vessel New Zealand Steel to recover the upturned vessel.

Coastguard commended the skipper’s proactive approach to safety.

The skipper had logged a bar crossing report shortly before attempting to cross the bar. Both individuals were wearing life jackets, and they had an Epirb distress beacon aboard but were unable to activate it.

“The skipper of the capsized vessel did the right thing by logging a bar crossing trip report with our operations centre at 1.44pm. Per our protocols, if we hadn’t heard from them by 2.14 pm, we would have initiated a search-and-rescue response. Luckily, a member of the public called us first.”

Coastguard praised the person who raised the alarm and the actions of the skipper, as well as staff and volunteers involved in today’s rescue. Their actions led to a quick response and successful outcome.

“Coastguard wants to remind all boaties about the importance of logging a trip report when crossing a bar, carrying two forms of waterproof communication, including an Epirb and/or a PLB, and always wearing a life jacket.”