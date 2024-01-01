One person has died following an incident at Matakatia Bay in Auckland this evening.

A police spokesperson said emergency services, including Police Eagle helicopter and Coastguard, were called to Whangaparaoa Peninsula around 6.40pm and brought the man to shore from the water. Unfortunately, he could not be revived.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time,” they said.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner.

It is the second water-related death in the Auckland region in 24 hours.

One person died after a water-related incident at Auckland’s Bethells Beach yesterday in which four people were rescued from the water.

The individual was airlifted to hospital in critical condition yesterday after a group of four young men were swept out to sea at Te Henga (Bethells Beach) in West Auckland on Sunday afternoon.