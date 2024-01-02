A magnitude 7.6 earthquake has hit Japan, State Highway 25 is closed following a serious crash and New Zealand dairy exporters now have duty-free access to the Chinese market. Video / Newstalk ZB / AP / Getty / NZ Herald

Police have found the body of a missing snorkeller in Canterbury after an extensive search of the area around Manukau Beach, Hurunui.

He was a 52-year-old local to the area, Domett, a small town off State Highway 1 and south of Cheviot.

Police were called to the beach about 2pm yesterday when the man didn’t return to the shore.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter searched the area and police scoured the shoreline.

This morning, the search continued. Police’s National Dive Squad began searching the water with help from Surf Life Saving.

Searches found the man’s body about 3pm.

Incident controller Detective Zeb Harland said, “we would like to thank everyone who has assisted with the search.

“Our thoughts are with the diver’s family, who police are providing with support at this tragic time.”

Police have referred the man’s death to the coroner.

Local iwi have placed a rāhui on the northern end of Manukau Beach for a week.



