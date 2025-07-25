“For safety and security reasons, travellers should avoid the affected area until the situation stabilises. Travellers are advised to monitor the situation and to check the status of the border with local authorities.”

MFAT has received inquiries from travellers since an escalation on May 28, but there were no active consular cases as of today, its spokeswoman said.

At least 14 people have been killed since the fighting between Thailand and Cambodia erupted yesterday, reports AFP.

New Zealanders in Cambodia or Thailand should register their details on the SafeTravel website, she said.

On the conflict, she said: “New Zealand supports the efforts by [the Association of Southeast Asian Nations] (Asean) to de-escalate the dispute, and calls for restraint, diplomacy and dialogue.”

The two countries are fighting over an area dubbed the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of both countries meet with Laos, AFP said.

It is a decades-long spat, flaring up more than 15 years ago before escalating again in May and then most recently on Thursday.

The office of the Thai Prime Minister said a Cambodian artillery shell hit a house across the border and killed a civilian. A 5-year-old and two others were also injured, AFP said.

The skirmish centred on an area near two temples between the Thai province of Surin and the Cambodian province of Oddar Meanchey.

Both sides blamed the other for the fresh conflict.

“The Thai military violated the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Cambodia by launching an armed assault on Cambodian forces stationed to defend the nation’s sovereign territory,” defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said.

“In response, the Cambodian armed forces exercised their legitimate right to self-defence, in full accordance with international law, to repel the Thai incursion and protect Cambodia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The Thai military said the first fire came from Cambodian soldiers. The military then accused them of a “targeted attack on civilians”.

Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, said: “The situation requires careful handling and we must act in accordance with international law”.

– Additional reporting, Agence France-Presse

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.