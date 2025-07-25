New Zealanders are being warned against holidaying in Cambodia and Thailand after the two Southeast Asian countries descended into fresh conflict.
At least 14 have been killed in the fighting since yesterday. Thailand launched airstrikes on Cambodian military targets, and Cambodia fired back rockets and artillery, Agence France-Presse (AFP)reported.
A spokeswoman for New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) told the Herald the increase in tensions and exchanges of fire was concerning.
The two countries are fighting over an area dubbed the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of both countries meet with Laos, AFPsaid.
It is a decades-long spat, flaring up more than 15 years ago before escalating again in May and then most recently on Thursday.
The office of the Thai Prime Minister said a Cambodian artillery shell hit a house across the border and killed a civilian. A 5-year-old and two others were also injured, AFPsaid.
The skirmish centred on an area near two temples between the Thai province of Surin and the Cambodian province of Oddar Meanchey.
Both sides blamed the other for the fresh conflict.
“The Thai military violated the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Cambodia by launching an armed assault on Cambodian forces stationed to defend the nation’s sovereign territory,” defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said.
“In response, the Cambodian armed forces exercised their legitimate right to self-defence, in full accordance with international law, to repel the Thai incursion and protect Cambodia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
The Thai military said the first fire came from Cambodian soldiers. The military then accused them of a “targeted attack on civilians”.
Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, said: “The situation requires careful handling and we must act in accordance with international law”.