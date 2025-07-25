Advertisement
Cambodia, Thailand on travel alert: Latest deadly conflict sees border closed, MFAT warning to Kiwis

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

New Zealanders are being warned against holidaying in Cambodia and Thailand after the two Southeast Asian countries descended into fresh conflict.

At least 14 have been killed in the fighting since yesterday. Thailand launched airstrikes on Cambodian military targets, and Cambodia fired back rockets and artillery, Agence France-Presse (AFP)

