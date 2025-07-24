A Cambodian BM-21 multiple rocket launcher returns from the Cambodia-Thai border as Cambodian and Thai troops exchanged fire in a new round of clashes in Preah Vihear province yesterday. Thailand's Army said three civilians were wounded in a Cambodian rocket strike as the two countries' militaries clashed again in an escalating row over a disputed border. The neighbours are locked in a bitter spat over an area known as the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of both countries and Laos meet, and which is home to several ancient temples. Photo / AFP

What to know about a border rift that goes back more than a century

Long-simmering tensions between Cambodia and Thailand erupted into open conflict yesterday as Thailand launched airstrikes at Cambodian targets along their disputed border.

The rift goes back more than a century. Here’s the history behind it.

What’s the cause of the Cambodia-Thailand conflict?

Relations between the Southeast Asian neighbours have been contentious since 1907, when the French colony of Cambodia and the independent Kingdom of Siam (as Thailand was known until 1939) signed a treaty delineating the 500-mile (800km) border between them.

The problem: The treaty’s map differed from its text - most notably, it left Preah Vihear, an 11th century temple of deep significance to both countries, in French territory.