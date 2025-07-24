Advertisement
Thai airstrikes hit Cambodia amid deadly border clash

By Montira Rungjirajittranon & Suy Se
AFP·
4 mins to read

Thailand launched airstrikes on Cambodian military targets after Cambodia fired rockets, killing a civilian. Photo / AFP

Thailand launched airstrikes on Cambodian military targets on Thursday as Cambodia fired rockets and artillery, killing a civilian, in a dramatic escalation of a long-running border row between the two neighbours.

The neighbours are locked in a bitter spat over an area known as the Emerald Triangle, where the borders

