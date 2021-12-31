'Calm' New Year's Eve: 15 arrested in Whangamatā but Police pleased overall

Auckland welcomes in the new year with a light show. Video / Auckland Unlimited / Vector

Police say revellers were, overall, well behaved around the country as we welcomed in a new year overnight.

Deputy Commissioner Glenn Dunbier said New Year's Eve was "calm across the motu" and that, by and large, New Zealanders rang in 2022 safely.

"There were of course a couple of hotspots around the motu, however most people we saw out and about had a good time and stayed safe."

Despite that, 15 people were arrested in Whangamatā and 114 infringement notices were issued in the area.

Police said officers took a zero-tolerance approach there after last year's New Year's Eve events.

"We're pleased to see people taking steps to get home safely, and looking out for each other," Dunbier said.

Police reported what was described as disorderly behaviour in Riversdale in the Wairarapa as well as in Tauranga.