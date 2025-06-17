Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

ECE expert calls for more regulations after issues raised in coronial reports – The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A review of the early childhood sector will look into funding, after the Ministry of Regulation chose early childhood centres as the first sector it would review. Photo / 123RF

A review of the early childhood sector will look into funding, after the Ministry of Regulation chose early childhood centres as the first sector it would review. Photo / 123RF

A stark warning has been sounded that New Zealand’s early education centre regulation is severely lacking and has already led to deaths.

In the last week, two coroner’s reports have been released highlighting two tragic deaths of young children.

In one, a 20-month-old suffered a fatal but “invisible”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand