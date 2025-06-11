Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Toddler’s ‘invisible’ head injury after fall at daycare caused death, coroner finds

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Herald NOW previews the news ahead for the day with NZ Herald reporter Katie Oliver.

A toddler who suffered a fatal but “invisible” head injury after a short fall at preschool might have survived if he had received treatment sooner.

A report following his death noted it could be considered “an impossible task” for the preschool staff to have realised the significance of his symptoms,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand