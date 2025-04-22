They included criteria that ensured a service’s curriculum “acknowledges and reflects the unique place of Māori as tangata whenua” and “respects and supports the right of each child to be confident in their own culture”.

The proposed changes would also remove the need for centres to provide hygienic facilities designed to help prepare or clean up paint materials, a “tempering valve” for hot water taps and an adult-suitable toilet.

Act leader David Seymour has long campaigned for reducing regulation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Seymour, in a statement, advocated for changes that would remove the requirement for centres to maintain a constant indoor temperature of 18C “when common sense says a minor deviation from 18 degrees won’t hurt anyone”.

He also supported centres no longer holding immunisation records for children over 15 months of age, given the Ministry of Health already did so.

Ministry of Regulation officials agreed, encouraging the Government to “revoke it at the earliest opportunity”.

“The regulation’s primary purpose was for outbreak management; however, an alternative non-regulatory mechanism now exists for that purpose that does not rely on ECE service providers holding immunisation records,” the review said.

Seymour, also the Act Party leader and a long-time campaigner for deregulation, said “graduated enforcement tools” would be used from mid-2026 to respond to breaches of the remaining criteria.

“The only enforcement tools previously available were the granting or removal of ECE licences, which is too blunt a tool for managing minor breaches and enabling early intervention.

“Graduated enforcement will give the regulator a range of enforcement measures. They will be able to respond proportionately to breaches, changing the sector’s culture from a punitive approach to promoting quality.”

He promised the proposed changes would “reduce unnecessary compliance costs, remove duplication and streamline operational requirements”.

To make the changes, the Government would introduce the Education and Training (Early Childhood Education Reform) Amendment Bill. Seymour expected the bill, likely to land in the House in July, would be passed by the end of the year.

Adam Pearse is the Deputy Political Editor and part of the NZ Herald’s Press Gallery team based at Parliament in Wellington. He has worked for NZME since 2018, reporting for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei and the Herald in Auckland.