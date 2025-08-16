Another Cabinet minister has been caught up in the United Nations letter-writing imbroglio, with new documents showing David Seymour first ran his response past Paul Goldsmith before he sent it.
Seymour, writing as Regulations Minister, fired off a blunt replyto the UN in July that prompted public rebukes from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Minister Winston Peters for bypassing proper processes.
Seymour refused to concede any mistake but agreed to formally withdraw his letter so Peters could issue one on behalf of the full Government.
New correspondence, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, reveals Treaty Negotiations Minister Goldsmith had been looped in early on and appeared comfortable with Seymour’s approach.
Goldsmith’s office responded the next day, asking for a phone call.
By the morning of July 3, Seymour’s adviser emailed him: “Goldie is happy for us to send it. He is going to send his own mild MFAT holding letter on behalf of himself and [Māori Development Minister Tama] Potaka.”
In a statement provided to RNZ on Saturday, Goldsmith said: “When asked, I did not object to [Seymour] sending the letter, but when commenting on UN matters, it is the Foreign Minister’s views that are relevant, not mine.”
A spokesperson for Seymour said he had nothing further to add.
Emails between Seymour’s staff in June canvassed the options for responding to the UN and noted MFAT’s preferred approach was a joint reply from “relevant ministers” Seymour, Goldsmith and Potaka, in line with previous UN communications in 2024.
Instead, Peters ultimately issued a Government-wide letter on August 11, striking a softer tone and expressing regret for the “breakdown in protocol”.
The UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous Peoples, Albert K. Barume, had raised concerns on June 12 about Seymour’s Regulatory Standards Bill, suggesting it failed to recognise Māori traditions or uphold Treaty principles.
Seymour’s reply branded the critique “presumptive, condescending and wholly misplaced” and “an affront to New Zealand’s sovereignty”.