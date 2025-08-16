On July 1, two days before the letter went to the UN, one of Seymour’s advisers sent a draft to Goldsmith’s office.

“Attached is the Minister for Regulation’s proposed response... He mentioned that we had agreed to run it past your minister before we sent it off,” the email read.

Act leader David Seymour sent a blunt letter to the UN after consulting Paul Goldsmith. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“It is a little more direct than what MFAT [Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade] might draft. Please let me know if your minister is happy.”

Goldsmith’s office responded the next day, asking for a phone call.

By the morning of July 3, Seymour’s adviser emailed him: “Goldie is happy for us to send it. He is going to send his own mild MFAT holding letter on behalf of himself and [Māori Development Minister Tama] Potaka.”

Seymour replied: “Okay, great.” His letter was sent to the UN that afternoon.

In a statement provided to RNZ on Saturday, Goldsmith said: “When asked, I did not object to [Seymour] sending the letter, but when commenting on UN matters, it is the Foreign Minister’s views that are relevant, not mine.”

A spokesperson for Seymour said he had nothing further to add.

Emails between Seymour’s staff in June canvassed the options for responding to the UN and noted MFAT’s preferred approach was a joint reply from “relevant ministers” Seymour, Goldsmith and Potaka, in line with previous UN communications in 2024.

Instead, Peters ultimately issued a Government-wide letter on August 11, striking a softer tone and expressing regret for the “breakdown in protocol”.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous Peoples, Albert K. Barume, had raised concerns on June 12 about Seymour’s Regulatory Standards Bill, suggesting it failed to recognise Māori traditions or uphold Treaty principles.

Seymour’s reply branded the critique “presumptive, condescending and wholly misplaced” and “an affront to New Zealand’s sovereignty”.

After news of Seymour’s letter broke in July, Luxon told media he agreed with its content but Seymour was wrong to have sent it: “I expect Winston Peters to be the person that engages with the UN”.

– RNZ