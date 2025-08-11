Advertisement
‘Deeply regret’: Winston Peters writes to United Nations after David Seymour letter

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters and Act leader David Seymour. Photo / Twitter

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has expressed his “regret” at the breakdown in diplomatic protocol caused by Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour’s letter to a top UN official - an imbroglio that caused a minor diplomatic incident.

Seymour’s letter, details of which were published by the , criticised Albert K. Barume, the United Nations’ Special Rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous Peoples, for weighing into domestic policy, particularly the Regulatory Standards Bill, which Seymour oversees.

Save