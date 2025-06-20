Drone incidents reported to the CAA are on the rise, after a recent near-miss with a drone at Auckland Airport. Photo / NZME
Authorities have recorded a six-year high in reported drone incidents, while there are growing fears that people are abusing others’ privacy with the technology.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) records data of “aviation-related concerns” about drone activity that may breach CAA rules. This includes flying over someone’s home without theirpermission or moving dangerously in an airspace.
These reports can come from anyone who has seen something they think might harm aviation safety or security. The reports do not necessarily reflect the nature of the incident.
In the first quarter of 2025, there were 248 drone incidents reported to the CAA - the highest number in any quarter since 2019.
Drone incidents rose from 666 in 2023 to 780 in 2024, the data showed.
Ukraine’s recent Operation Spider’s Web involved more than 100 drones striking Russian air bases, an attack that had been planned for 18 months, and highlighted how drone technology is reshaping warfare.
In New Zealand, the rise of personal drone use could raise complications if they are used for spying or stalking.
In 2018, the Herald reported the case of how a sunbathing session for an Auckland mother and daughter turned creepy after a drone appeared to spy on them for 30 minutes.
People are asked to comply with the CAA’s Part 101 rules for drone use. There are 346 organisations that hold a CAA Part 102 certification for drone use.
However, the CAA does not have a mandate to investigate privacy issues and will advise anyone with a concern to contact the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.
Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster said the issue with drones was that it could be ”very hard to identify the operator”.
“To complain to us, a person has to be able to tell us who was flying the drone and also have tried to resolve the matter with that person first, if appropriate.”
Drone use has to breach the Privacy Act for an investigation to take place.
Under the Privacy Act, the Privacy Commissioner has to be able to see that a report - from either an agency or individual using drones - meets a threshold of actual or likely harm, and has caused either specific damage, adverse impact on rights, loss of benefit or significant emotional harm.
Specifically, the guidelines say that “embarrassment or annoyance is not enough”.
Drone use falls under the same guidelines as for anyone making an audio or visual recording using a camera, smartphone or automated CCTV system.
For a privacy breach, a recording would have to use or disclose personal information that would be considered “highly offensive to a reasonable person” or be unlawful.
Using a drone to film into people’s bedrooms or bathrooms would be an example of highly offensive behaviour.
However, for this to be illegal under the Summary Offences Act, it would have to occur at night, without a reasonable excuse.
Another instance of illegal activity under the Crimes Act would be if the drone activity constituted an intimate visual recording, which would mean a person was naked, engaged in a sexual activity, or showering or undressing.
The CAA said the aviation-related concerns about drones were assessed in a “risk-based triage process”.
“Depending on the concern, we may conduct further inquiries and apply regulatory tools as needed.
“In some cases, an educational response or no further action may be appropriate.”
The CAA had run multiple educational campaigns about drone rules, and recently produced a brochure for retailers to distribute with the sale of a drone.
Beagle said he had witnessed drones flying over his home.
He assumed it was either a real estate agent taking photos of a nearby property or a neighbour playing with a drone, but there was no way of knowing.
Key drone rules
Don’t fly over property without permission.
Always fly within 120m (400ft) of the ground.
Get permission before flying directly over people.
Eva de Jong is a New Zealand Herald reporter covering general news for the daily newspaper, Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday. She was previously a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle, covering health stories and general news.
