Last year’s 780 incidents were the highest for the past six years, having climbed from 505 in 2019 - a 54% increase.

A recent near-miss between a passenger plane and a drone at Auckland Airport caused the Transport Accident Investigation Commission to call for stricter drone rules.

Organisations and individuals do not require a licence to operate a drone, and drones do not have to be registered with the CAA.

The CAA does not have the authority to confiscate drones.

Thomas Beagle is concerned about how drone activity is being regulated in New Zealand.

NZ Council for Civil Liberties chairman Thomas Beagle said difficulties in identifying who was piloting a drone made it hard to regulate the technology.

There was no clear way forward for how to limit the abuse of drones.

“We’re not protected from people using drones to spy on us, and no one quite knows what to do about it,” Beagle said.

“If a drone flies up to your window, it could be anyone within hundreds of metres, and how would you know?”

The CAA said the increase in drone concerns was “in line with the growing use and awareness of drones and rules over the years”.

Drones are used in agricultural spraying to apply pesticides and fertilisers. Photo / Mike Tweed

Beagle said that, in the wrong hands, drones could easily be used for stalking people, and the technology’s potential was well-documented in international conflicts.

Drones’ capabilities made the technology “like opening Pandora’s Box”.

Ukraine’s recent Operation Spider’s Web involved more than 100 drones striking Russian air bases, an attack that had been planned for 18 months, and highlighted how drone technology is reshaping warfare.

Similarly, recent military strikes between Iran and Israel involved the mass deployment of drones.

In New Zealand, the rise of personal drone use could raise complications if they are used for spying or stalking.

In 2018, the Herald reported the case of how a sunbathing session for an Auckland mother and daughter turned creepy after a drone appeared to spy on them for 30 minutes.

People are asked to comply with the CAA’s Part 101 rules for drone use. There are 346 organisations that hold a CAA Part 102 certification for drone use.

However, the CAA does not have a mandate to investigate privacy issues and will advise anyone with a concern to contact the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.

Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster said the issue with drones was that it could be ”very hard to identify the operator”.

“To complain to us, a person has to be able to tell us who was flying the drone and also have tried to resolve the matter with that person first, if appropriate.”

Drone use has to breach the Privacy Act for an investigation to take place.

Under the Privacy Act, the Privacy Commissioner has to be able to see that a report - from either an agency or individual using drones - meets a threshold of actual or likely harm, and has caused either specific damage, adverse impact on rights, loss of benefit or significant emotional harm.

Specifically, the guidelines say that “embarrassment or annoyance is not enough”.

Drone use falls under the same guidelines as for anyone making an audio or visual recording using a camera, smartphone or automated CCTV system.

For a privacy breach, a recording would have to use or disclose personal information that would be considered “highly offensive to a reasonable person” or be unlawful.

Using a drone to film into people’s bedrooms or bathrooms would be an example of highly offensive behaviour.

However, for this to be illegal under the Summary Offences Act, it would have to occur at night, without a reasonable excuse.

Another instance of illegal activity under the Crimes Act would be if the drone activity constituted an intimate visual recording, which would mean a person was naked, engaged in a sexual activity, or showering or undressing.

The CAA said the aviation-related concerns about drones were assessed in a “risk-based triage process”.

“Depending on the concern, we may conduct further inquiries and apply regulatory tools as needed.

“In some cases, an educational response or no further action may be appropriate.”

The CAA had run multiple educational campaigns about drone rules, and recently produced a brochure for retailers to distribute with the sale of a drone.

Beagle said he had witnessed drones flying over his home.

He assumed it was either a real estate agent taking photos of a nearby property or a neighbour playing with a drone, but there was no way of knowing.

Key drone rules

Don’t fly over property without permission.

Always fly within 120m (400ft) of the ground.

Get permission before flying directly over people.

Don’t fly within 4km of an aerodrome.

Don’t fly outdoors at night.

Know what a shielded flight is and when you can use it.

Eva de Jong is a New Zealand Herald reporter covering general news for the daily newspaper, Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday. She was previously a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle, covering health stories and general news.

