Israel pounds Iran from west to east in deepest strikes yet

Fire and smoke rise into the sky after an Israeli attack on the Shahran oil depot on June 15 in Tehran, Iran. Photo / Getty Images
Israel unleashed a punishing barrage of strikes across Iran on Sunday, hitting targets from the west to Tehran and as far east as Mashhad, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to make the country pay a “heavy price” for killing civilians.
With no let-up in sight, Iran said it wouldbegin opening mosques, metro stations and schools to serve as makeshift bomb shelters for civilians, as Israel kept up its withering blows.
After decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war fought through proxies and covert operations, the latest conflict marked the first time the arch-enemies have traded fire with such intensity, triggering fears of a lengthy conflict that could engulf the entire Middle East.
As Israel targeted sites across the Islamic Republic on Sunday, Iran responded with barrages of missiles, with residents told to seek shelter as booms were heard over Jerusalem, and aerial defence systems reportedly activated in Tehran.
Residential areas in both countries have suffered deadly strikes since the hostilities broke out two days ago, with Netanyahu on Sunday slamming Iran for allegedly targeting civilians.
“Iran will pay a very heavy price for the premeditated murder of civilians, women and children,” he said during a visit to the site of a missile strike on a residential building in the coastal city of Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv.
The remarks came hours after Iranian missile fire targeting Israel killed at least 10 people overnight, according to authorities, pushing the death toll up to 13 since Iran began its retaliatory strikes Friday, with 380 reported injured.
Iranian state television, meanwhile, reported at least five people killed on Sunday by an Israeli strike that hit a residential building in downtown Iran, adding the toll could rise as the strike was in a densely populated area.
Local media, citing Iran’s health ministry, had reported at least 128 people killed in Israeli attacks from Friday to Saturday, including women and children, with 900 more injured.
On Sunday, Israel’s military said its air force hit Mashhad airport in Iran’s far east, making it the longest-range strike of the conflict, with the target “approximately 2300km (1430 miles) from Israel”.
Netanyahu also strongly suggested to Fox News that Israel had killed Iran’s intelligence chief Mohammad Kazemi, saying it had recently “got the chief intelligence officer and his deputy in Tehran” as its jets carried out raids over the capital.
‘Make a deal’
A heavy cloud of smoke hung above Tehran after Israeli aircraft struck two fuel depots. Local media also reported an Israeli strike on the police headquarters in the city centre.
The Israeli military said its air force had hit “more than 80” targets in the capital overnight.
Long lines snaked around gas stations as most businesses remained closed, while the head of Tehran’s traffic police told the IRNA news agency that “heavy traffic was reported at the capital’s exit points”.
Some residents, however, were determined to stay put.
“It is natural that war has its own stress, but I will not leave my city,” Shokouh Razzazi, 31, told AFP.
US President Donald Trump said Washington “had nothing to do” with Israel’s bombing campaign, which was launched early Friday and has hit key military and nuclear sites.
But Trump also threatened to unleash “the full strength and might” of the US military if Iran attacked American interests, later urging the two foes to “make a deal”.