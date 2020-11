Photo / NZH

A busy Christchurch road is partly closed after a vehicle crashed into a parked car this morning.

Marshland Road is closed to northbound traffic at Prestons Road after a crash at about 8.10am.

"It appears a vehicle has crashed into a parked car," a police spokeswoman said.

Motorists are advised to take an alternative route until it is open again.

Police could not confirm if there were any injuries but St John is in attendance and has been approached for comment.