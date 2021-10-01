Businesswoman flew from Auckland to Blenheim for property appraisal

Queen Charlotte Sound, Marlborough. Photo / Alex Robertson

A businesswoman who flew from Auckland to the Marlborough Sounds for a property appraisal has been charged for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

Police have summonsed the 53-year-old woman to the Blenheim District Court on October 26, and health authorities were notified.

A spokesperson said police were tipped off last Tuesday and spoke to the woman on Wednesday.

The Herald understands she is an early childhood education business owner and had travelled to Onahau Bay to have her holiday home appraised.

Her work and social media pages list Wellington as her home city.

However, the Herald understands she was living in a central Auckland flat during alert level 4 and 3 this year, and police had visited the apartment last week as part of the inquiry.

It is also understood the businesswoman had an exemption to travel to Wellington for work.

The Herald has approached her for comment.

The agent for the Onahau Bay property declined to comment for privacy reasons.

Authorities hiked penalities for Covid breaches last month when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a maximum court-imposed fine of $12,000 for individuals and $15,000 for companies.

On-the-spot infringement notice fees were initially $300, with fines of up to $1000 when imposed by a court.

Infringement notices are now $4000.