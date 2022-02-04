Headquarters' building and assets have been listed for sale. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland businessman Leo Molloy is winding up his Viaduct bar Headquarters to focus on his mayoral campaign.

Molloy told the Herald the bar's lease expires in May and with uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he saw this as "a good time" to wind things up.

A listing has been put up on Trade Me to sell and relocate the Headquarters' building and assets.

The building, according to the listing, was established as a temporary restaurant and bar on its current site in 2016 on a short-term lease that was extended until April.

Headquarters' owner and mayoral hopeful Leo Molloy. Photo / NZME

"The business was always going to be wound up in May anyway, and with all the uncertainties, I felt this was a good time to do that," Molloy said.

"I'm also doing this with the view to focus on my mayoral campaign."

Molloy said many of the Headquarters' staff will be engaged to help him in his campaign, while others will be deployed to O'Hagans, his other business.

"Mayoral rules precludes you from running a business, so Headquarters isn't something I could continue doing," he said.

The Headquarters' building weighs 80 tonnes and was not penetrated into the ground.

It was initially erected as a central Viaduct venue for the Lions' Tour and subsequently went on to host a plethora of Viaduct events including two America's Cup celebrations.

The listing claimed the building was ideal for a new pop-up or permanent hospitality fixture "laid out with everything you need to get started".

The sale included furniture, huge digital display screens for parties and sports events, a commercial kitchen, plants and all the funky outdoor seating "that makes this venue what it is today".

Molloy has always been a controversial figure - he last year declared December 1 as freedom date at his Headquarters bar when the Government had not given a firm indication when Auckland businesses could resume operating after lockdown.

In May 2020, Molloy made headlines when he made plans to host a "dummy run" party with 100 of his best friends when the country was preparing to move to alert level 2.

His colourful list of guests included former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry, Destiny Church's Brian and Hannah Tamaki, former National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett and band members from True Bliss.

There were strict rules for partygoers who had to stand 1m apart and there was "no pashing" allowed.