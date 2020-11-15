Businesses hurting with possible $30 million loss from Canterbury A & P Show cancellation

Aaron Strange from Hornby pats Horrietta the Hermit sheep at last year's Canterbury A & P Show.

Christchurch businesses are hurting, with a potential loss of $30 million to the local economy.

With the three-day Canterbury A & P Show called off, the Chamber of Commerce expects accommodation operators will feel the pinch the most.

The show normally brings in about $30m to the local economy but was cancelled for the first time since World War II.

Read more

• New Zealand Agricultural Show cancelled for 2020

• Canterbury A&P Association's future more secure

• Cattle to return at several Canterbury A&P shows

Canterbury Chamber of Commerce CEO Leeann Watson said: "We can't expect to go through something unprecedented like we have with Covid and come out completely unscathed, so I think that is understandable that we've had a bit of a dent to the economy."

But large crowds at horse racing meetings in Christchurch have helped ease the economic blow, she said.

"The sell-out crowds to the races has certainly contributed and hopefully made up for some of that loss and its great to see people about and about supporting local business."

Watson said the chamber is nervous about a community Covid-19 outbreak in the lead-up to Christmas.

She said pre-Christmas sales are needed to help them get through a tough year.

"What's on everyone's minds is making sure we don't have any disruptions between now and Christmas so that businesses can absolutely maximise that busy festive time and they need to make up for those losses at the start of the year."