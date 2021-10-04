Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Business owners keeping eagle eye on developing Waikato outbreak

5 minutes to read
BayTrust has promised to fund ideas that would help boost local vaccination rates. Photo / NZME

BayTrust has promised to fund ideas that would help boost local vaccination rates. Photo / NZME

Luke Kirkness
By:

Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times

Business owners say the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak in parts of the Waikato will be felt in the Bay of Plenty.

They say the region has felt the flow-on effects of the Auckland

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.