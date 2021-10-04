Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Man convicted of Maketū toddler's murder jailed for assaulting Tauranga police officer

4 minutes to read
Convicted Maketū toddler murderer Aaron Izett was sentenced for violently assaulting a police officer when he appeared in the Tauranga District Court on October 4. Photo / NZME

Sandra Conchie
A female police officer was repeatedly punched in the head and thrown around "like a rag doll" as she tried to remove a "very agitated" Maketū man from a Tauranga police cell.

The officer was

