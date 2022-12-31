A Toyota Hilux has crashed into an apartment building after careening down a bank. Video / Supplied

A bus driver’s attempt to park his car went horribly wrong on Friday night, as he ended up careening his vehicle down a steep bank and into a family’s apartment.

It left the North Shore family in shock, as they watched the bus driver exit his vehicle almost completely unharmed.

The apartment complex on Monte Casino Pl in Birkdale backs onto a hill which at the top houses a parking lot for bus drivers.

It turned into a recipe for disaster, as one resident discovered when she arrived home at 10pm and texted people from her garage.

The bus driver had misjudged his bearings while reversing his Toyota Hilux - losing control after failing to stop at the fenceline. Photo / Supplied

“I just heard this loud bang and went upstairs to see my husband and children there, they were saying ‘guess what happened’,” she said.

What happened, as it turned out, was the bus driver had misjudged his bearings while reversing his Toyota Hilux - losing control after failing to stop at the fenceline.

The woman and her family watched as the bus driver, an older gentleman got out of the car and walked away, virtually unscathed.

“The guy must have been in complete shock,” she said.

“My husband went up and talked to him, he was pretty shaken and said he wasn’t feeling okay, so a few police came round to check him.”

Fire and Emergency were also at the scene to ensure the building’s stability was intact and that the vehicle didn’t pose an explosion risk.

A family watched as the bus driver - an older gentleman - got out of the car and walked away virtually unscathed. Photo / Supplied

As a result of the crash, the ute is now wedged firmly into the back of the apartment below hers. The vehicle ended up directly below their children’s bedroom.

Thankfully, the people living in the below apartment were away when the crash occurred. Nobody was injured during the incident.

“The building is made of concrete, but if it was a normal weatherboard house it could have been completely smashed up.”

She said police breathalysed the driver and confirmed he was not under the influence of any alcohol.

Following Friday night’s scare, she thinks with the fence being knocked down, the risk of more cars backing down could be increased.

“Police have put emergency tape there, it highlights the fact bus drivers are underpaid and must get so tired - he said he was in the middle of his shift, he must have been tired.”