Burst of hail transforms Auckland, Tauranga backyards into winter wonderlands

A heavy downpour of hail made this Tauranga home look like a winter wonderland. Photo / Justine Laidlaw.

A burst of hail turned some North Island backyards into winter wonderlands on Sunday evening.

Auckland and Tauranga residents posted photos online of their properties covered in hail, resembling homes in England in the middle of winter.

A Mt Wellington resident said the "surprise" downpour of hail started around 7.50pm and lasted for 6-7 minutes.

A downpour of hail made this Mount Wellington backyard look like it was covered in snow. Photo / Supplied

He said the noise of the hail on the roof was a very loud, banging noise - but 30 minutes later, the hail had melted and the sun was shining.

Residents in other parts of Auckland also reported blankets of hail covering their backyards.

Meanwhile, Tauranga also got a heavy lashing of hail on Sunday.

Justine Laidlaw posted photos of her Oropi property coated in thick layers of hail.

Its feeling a lot like a white Christmas here after a very heavy hail storm 🤩 Posted by Justine Laidlaw - The Natural Bird on Saturday, December 26, 2020

"We got hammered with a freak hailstorm earlier in rural Oropi Tauranga [on Sunday] which lasted over 30 minutes," she said.

"Just prior, the temperature plummeted and then down came the hail. My vegetable garden looks a bit worse for wear; courgettes, tomatoes, and other plants have been hammered.

"But Nelly the 5-month-old puppy thought it was heaps of fun afterwards."

Five-month-old puppy Nelly enjoying the Tauranga hail. Photo / Justine Laidlaw

The showers, heavy thunderstorms, and hail MetService forecast for Tauranga on Sunday was expected to clear overnight - with a fine day and a high of 22C forecast for today.

Auckland also looks sunnier today - with the city in for a fine day with southwesterlies and a high of 19C.