“We encourage you to pre-book your admission tickets [on our website] and help us welcome her to her forever home from mid-December,” Monarto Safari Park said online.
South Australia Police is giving Burma a special police escort, the ABC said.
Burma is expected to land about 5pm ACDT (7.30pm NZST).
It marks the end of Burma’s 34 years as a Jafa. She was born in Myanmar (formerly Burma) in 1982 and spent her early years at a logging camp before coming to Auckland in 1990 when she was 8.
Today was not Burma’s first time out of the zoo’s walls, having dropped a large log on her electric fence, disabling it, escaping and spending time in Western Springs Park and then holding up motorists on Great North Rd in January 2004.