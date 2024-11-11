Monarto Safari Park said Burma’s safety was their key priority.

“While Burma is travelling with her trusted keepers which will help to keep her calm and settled, it’s a long day for her and travelling is not something she’s used to,” the zoo said.

The park asked residents of Adelaide to avoid the route Burma will take between the airport and Monarto, adding the public would not be able to see her while she’s in her crate.

The public will be able to see Burma in her new home from mid-December.

Auckland Zoo's last remaining Asian Elephant Burma is about to move to Australia. Photo / Alex Burton

“We encourage you to pre-book your admission tickets [on our website] and help us welcome her to her forever home from mid-December,” Monarto Safari Park said online.

South Australia Police is giving Burma a special police escort, the ABC said.

Burma is expected to land about 5pm ACDT (7.30pm NZST).

It marks the end of Burma’s 34 years as a Jafa. She was born in Myanmar (formerly Burma) in 1982 and spent her early years at a logging camp before coming to Auckland in 1990 when she was 8.

Today was not Burma’s first time out of the zoo’s walls, having dropped a large log on her electric fence, disabling it, escaping and spending time in Western Springs Park and then holding up motorists on Great North Rd in January 2004.

In 2020, Auckland Zoo announced its decision to end its elephant programme and move its two remaining elephants - Burma and Anjalee - to new homes with social, multi-elephant herds. Anjalee moved to Australia in 2022, leaving Burma alone here in limbo.

Asian elephants are extremely sociable and typically form groups of six or seven related females that are led by the oldest female, the matriarch, according to World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

