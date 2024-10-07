Ceiling damage was reported in TSB Arena but a structural engineer gave the building the all-clear, allowing the World of Wearable Art competition to continue. A council spokesperson said the situation regarding the building was “under control.”
Wellington Water told the Herald yesterday’s earthquake caused two drinking water pipes to burst. One in Ferry Place, Porirua, burst immediately after the quake and was fixed last night, and another on Kelburn’s Fairlie Terrace is an “ongoing incident”.
A spokesperson said they expect “an increase in leaks and bursts, particularly in vulnerable drinking water pipes, over the coming weeks”.
It blames an “ageing network and infrastructure and historical post-earthquake events”.
“Our earthquake sensors and alarms on critical structures worked as expected and we have commenced inspections of critical infrastructure such as major pump stations and reservoirs and will continue with this throughout the week. No issues have been identified to date”, the spokesperson said.
ANZ’s Tory St building, which houses NZME’s Wellington office, was closed today, with staff told to work from home while it was assessed.
The building was this afternoon given the green light and staff are cleared to return tomorrow.
Engineering New Zealand Te Ao Rangahau, the professional body representing the industry, confirmed Wellington engineers have been involved in assessing several buildings after the quake.
Dr Richard Templer, the association’s chief executive, said that because Geonet classified the earthquake as “strong”, widespread building damage was not expected and local and central government resources were not mobilised to inspect buildings.
“If the earthquake had been ‘severe’ then the risk of building damage would have been significantly higher, and Engineering NZ would have worked with local government and MBIE [the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment] to engage our qualified members in the assessment process. As such we do not know the number of buildings inspected”, he said.
“Commercial property owners should contact their brokers. Taking photos of the damage to your property will help with your claims assessment and if you need to move damaged or contaminated goods from your house for health and safety reasons”, an ICNZ spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said it’s too early to say how many claims have been made relating to damage from the earthquake.
The quake, which hit at 5.08am yesterday, was 25km west of Wellington in Cook Strait.
It was the strongest recorded in New Zealand since a magnitude 5.7 on September 20, 2023, near Geraldine in Canterbury.
It was also the latest in a recent series of quakes in Cook Strait, which included a 4.8 shake on August 5 and a 5.0 event last Tuesday, just northeast of Seddon.
More than 37,000 people reported feeling it, according to the GeoNet website. It was detected as far north as Auckland and as far south as Christchurch.