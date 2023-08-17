Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre and Opera House deemed earthquake-prone

The Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City Council has announced the capital’s Michael Fowler Centre and The Opera House have been deemed earthquake-prone.

The council, which is both the owner of the buildings and the regulator in this instance, has been given seven and a half years to earthquake-strengthen the entertainment venues. They can remain open in the meantime.

Engineering assessments were recently commissioned for the buildings and have revealed they are rated at 33 per cent of the New Building Standard (NBS).

Anything less than 34 per cent NBS is considered earthquake-prone.

The Michael Fowler Centre is home to the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and has a two-level auditorium that can hold up to 1,800 delegates.

The Opera House is a 100-year-old venue that holds almost 1,400 people.

Between them, the venues host a variety of events including ballet, theatre, comedy, graduations, and conferences.

Wellington City Council chief infrastructure officer Siobhan Procter said both are much-loved venues that play key roles in Wellington’s entertainment district.

“We have concluded, on reviewing the latest advice in conjunction with the MBIE Seismic Risk Guidance for Buildings, that there is nothing within either assessment that indicates both buildings cannot continue to operate as normal.

“The council will review its options for both venues over the coming months.”

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.



