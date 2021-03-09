Building on Wellington waterfront evacuated as police investigate threat

The area around the PWC building has been cordoned off. Photo / Jack Crossland

A building on the Wellington Waterfront has been evacuated while police respond to a threat.

A police spokesperson said they were responding to a "threat concerning a Waterloo Quay address".

"The building has been evacuated while specialists respond to the incident," they said.

"Cordons are in place and members of the public are advised to avoid the area."

Reporter Jack Crossland said most workers had dispersed into coffee shops.

"There's about six police cars on the scene at the moment, there's a few police outside and I imagine there will be some inside as well."

He said police vehicles were blocking some of the entrances.

A post made to a Wellington Traffic Updates Facebook page this morning said a police operation was under way due to a reported bomb threat.

It said this would affect southbound traffic into the city on Waterloo Quay and advised people to expect delays.

- More to come -