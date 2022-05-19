Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Budget 2022: Shane te Pou - 3 things I like from this 'rabbit out of the hat' Budget

3 minutes to read
Political Reporter Thomas Coughlan talks to Finance Minister Grant Robertson about today's budget. Video / NZ Herald

Political Reporter Thomas Coughlan talks to Finance Minister Grant Robertson about today's budget. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald
By Shane te Pou

OPINION

Well, Labour did it. They pulled the rabbit out of the hat, and middle New Zealand will soon be getting a $350 cost-of-living payment to help with inflation.

I have to admit, I wasn't

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.