New ZealandUpdated

Budget 2021 reaction: Benefit rises aid some in Bay of Plenty, others missing out

6 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Budget means New Zealand will come out of the pandemic "stronger than when we entered it". Video / Parliament TV

Bay of Plenty Times

An extra $20 a week will help give Rotorua mum Sarah Murray a bit more breathing room.

Murray, a mother of two, is studying an automotive course and keen for work once her studies are

