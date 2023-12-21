State Highway 1 through the Brynderwyns was hit by landslides and flooding earlier this year, meaning closure is needed to permanently fix the road.

When State Highway 1 closes at Brynderwyn Hill in late February, Northland will promote itself to the rest of New Zealand as still being open for visitors.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has confirmed the vital link between Northland and Auckland will close for nine weeks from February 26, apart from a six-day window over Easter.

The closure is needed to fix the storm-damaged highway, but is set to have a devastating impact on businesses.

Northland Inc chief executive Paul Linton has been leading a steering group to work with NZTA over the the timing of the closure, to best suit businesses while also taking advantage of warmer, drier months.

The steering group will now continue its advocacy, asking NZTA and central government for support to keep the region’s economy running as smoothly as possible over the closure, he said.

It has already secured extra funding from NZTA to help run an advertising campaign letting Kiwis know the north would love to see them, Linton said.

Promoting the wonders of Te Tai Tokerau is part of Northland Inc’s job but extra advertising will be needed to explain to visitors that the road closure will add only about 20 minutes to their trip through the Mangawhai-Waipū detour, he said.

“Let’s make sure that the rest of the country knows Northland is open for business during that period ... And the fantastic things to do on both the east coast and west coast routes.”

On a more practical note, the steering group is also working with NZTA to improve signs on the detour routes, clearly communicate the best routes for cars and heavy freight, and consider safety in towns on the detour routes, Linton said.

“Everybody was in an emergency situation after Cyclone Gabrielle; we couldn’t plan for it. NZTA is already planning much better signs, and working with the freight industry to ensure trucks go the best route.”

Linton admitted all parts of society in Northland will be impacted by the closure, including some businesses that are already struggling.

The steering group is also advocating for funding to help build business resilience and a review of costs for transport operators, he said.

Northland Inc chief executive Paul Linton says support is needed to make sure Northland businesses can run as smoothly as possible during the Brynderwyns closure.

He is also talking to Air New Zealand about putting on more flights into Northland.

Air New Zealand regional affairs manager Jason Dawson said the carrier currently has enough capacity with its daily services to Kerikeri and Whangārei, but it will monitor demand during the closure.

More than 17,000 travellers will fly into Whangārei and Kerikeri over the summer peak, between December 15 and January 31.

NorthChamber chief executive Darryn Fisher said any businesses who are struggling should reach out for support as soon as possible.

Business wellbeing support includes First Steps and 24-hour text support is also available to all New Zealanders on 1737.

Fisher said beyond the closure of SH1, a four-lane expressway through Dome Valley, the Brynderwyns and the entrance to Whangārei needs to be a priority.

“This is crucial to enabling the Northland economy to function, and we implore central government to take action on this project as quickly as possible.”

